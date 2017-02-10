RDU-bound plane returns to Boston airport after pilot smells smoke

BOSTON (WTVD) --A Delta plane headed to Raleigh-Durham International Airport Friday night returned to Boston's Logan International Airport after the pilot smelled smoke in the cockpit.
Delta Airlines released the following statement:
The pilot of Flight 6266, operated by GoJet from Boston to Raleigh-Durham, elected to return to Boston after takeoff due to a smoky odor detected in the cockpit. The aircraft landed safely and out of an abundance of caution the pilot elected to have passengers deplane on the tarmac and taken by bus to the terminal. The aircraft was removed from service for inspection and passengers are being reacommodated.