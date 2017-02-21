NEWS

'Refugees Welcome' banner unfurled on Statue of Liberty

LIBERTY ISLAND --
A banner reading "Refugees Welcome" was unfurled on the Statue of Liberty Tuesday afternoon.

The banner, approximately 20 feet by 3 feet, was spotted on the pedestal just before 1 p.m., affixed by nylon rope to the wall of the public observation deck at the base of the statue.

Rangers, alerted to its presence, immediately made their way to the location and conducted an assessment of the banner and how it was attached to the monument.

It was determined that the banner could be removed without damaging the pedestal, and Rangers began the process of removing it.

Officials remind the public that affixing a banner to the national monument is strictly prohibited, and an investigation is underway by the United States Park Police to identify suspects.
Related Topics:
newsrefugeesstatue of libertyEllis IslandNew York CityNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Wake County mom says fake Uber driver tried to lure her
Banner reading 'Refugees Welcome' appears at base of Statue of Liberty
California police officer's suspected killer identified
Bill to punish local gov'ts for sanctuary policies heard
More News
Top Stories
Potential terror threat foiled in Cary
Wake County mom says fake Uber driver tried to lure her
Bill to punish local gov'ts for sanctuary policies heard
Hoke County government probe could go from 'zero to 60'
Sampson Co. landfill search linked to missing Durham man
Former refugee says vetting process is already extreme
Cooper, Stein ask Supreme Court to end voter ID review
Show More
16-year-old charged after 'unintended victim' shot to death in Roxboro
Whistleblower lawsuit alleges district attorneys hired each other's wives
Governor Cooper's budget to propose more teacher pay
2nd suspect in Fayetteville murder surrenders
NC GOP wants trial court races partisan again
More News
Photos
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
Behind the scenes at the Westminster dog show
PHOTOS: North Carolina at Duke
PHOTOS: Russian tattoo artist turns abuse scars into butterflies
More Photos