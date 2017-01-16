NEWS

Report: Bernie Madoff capitalizing off of hot chocolate in prison

FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2009 file photo, Bernard Madoff arrives at Federal Court in New York. (Stuart Ramson)

NEW YORK --
Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff is reportedly making a name for himself in prison with a new business venture.

According to Market Watch, the 78-year-old is capitalizing off of hot chocolate.

The new report claims Madoff bought up every packet of 'Swiss Miss' from the commissary and sold it for a profit in the prison yard.

If inmates wanted the hot beverage, they had to go through Madoff.

He pleaded guilty in 2009 to fraud and is serving out a 150-year sentence at a federal prison in Butner, North Carolina.

