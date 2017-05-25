Report of 2 people shot in southeast Raleigh

Today's Top Stories
WTVD
Thursday, May 25, 2017 03:50PM
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The Raleigh Police Department is investigating a report that two people have been shot in the 2000 block of Bowman Lane in southeast Raleigh.
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
