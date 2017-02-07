Report: 'Raleigh-Durham' 7th best city in US

According to the magazine:
"Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill are known for their research/technology roots and collegiate rivalries. This tri-city region (known as the Triangle) is luring nearly 80 new residents a day with strong job growth and a high quality of life."
The number one city on the list is Austin, Texas and the Triangle is sandwiched between Seattle and Boston.
Also making the list in North Carolina was Charlotte, which took the number 14 spot, Winston-Salem at number 37 and Greensboro rounding out the pack at 51.
The rankings were based on several factors including the job market, cost of living, quality of life and desirability.
This is not the first accolade for the area. Forbes Travel Guide named Raleigh one of their Top 12 Destinations of 2017. Raleigh is one of only six mainland US destinations on the list.
