NEWS

Report: 'Raleigh-Durham' 7th best city in US

Raleigh

U.S. News and Report says "Raleigh-Durham" is the 7th best place to live in the country.

According to the magazine:

"Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill are known for their research/technology roots and collegiate rivalries. This tri-city region (known as the Triangle) is luring nearly 80 new residents a day with strong job growth and a high quality of life."

The number one city on the list is Austin, Texas and the Triangle is sandwiched between Seattle and Boston.

Also making the list in North Carolina was Charlotte, which took the number 14 spot, Winston-Salem at number 37 and Greensboro rounding out the pack at 51.

The rankings were based on several factors including the job market, cost of living, quality of life and desirability.

This is not the first accolade for the area. Forbes Travel Guide named Raleigh one of their Top 12 Destinations of 2017. Raleigh is one of only six mainland US destinations on the list.

READ MORE: Forbes Travel Guide: Raleigh among Top 12 Destinations in the world

EMBED More News Videos

Raleigh

Related Topics:
newsnorth carolina newsraleigh newsdurham county newschapel hill news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Forbes: Raleigh among Top 12 Destinations in the world
Report: Raleigh ranks No. 6 in 'best performing cities'
These are the 10 best large U.S. cities to live in
NEWS
Army Will Grant Easement Allowing Dakota Access Pipeline Construction to Resume
Michael Peterson to plead guilty to manslaughter in wife's death
Police officers and deputy hurt in Durham County crash
Mumps Outbreak Reaches 367 Cases in Washington State
At Least 4 Tornadoes Reported in Southeast Louisiana
More News
Top Stories
Police officers and deputy hurt in Durham County crash
Bald eagle shot in Chatham County
Army clears way for completion of Dakota Access oil pipeline
Michael Peterson to plead guilty to manslaughter in wife's death
Roy Williams on HB2: "It's harmful and it's not right"
Mom furious after daycare worker breastfed her son
Man charged with setting person on fire
Show More
Durham mom terrified by aggressive driver
Spring Lake officer struck by car, shoots fleeing woman
Sheriff: Woman found burning committed suicide
Police: Woman cut son, toddler with samurai-style sword
City of Raleigh approves raises for police and firefighters
More News
Photos
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
PHOTOS: Meet the Puppy Bowl starting line-up
More Photos