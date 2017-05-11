NEWS

Reports of man exposing himself in Chapel Hill

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are on the lookout for a driver who is exposing himself in Chapel Hill (WTVD)

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Chapel Hill Police Department is asking for the public's help in their pursuit of a man accused of exposing himself around town.

The Police Department put out a tweet described the suspect as a black male driving a red Toyota Camry.


The first reported incident happened in late April at the Harris Teeter on Estes Drive. The second incident happened earlier this week at Eastgate Crossing.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Chapel Hill Police Department at (919) 968-2760.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newschapel hill newslewdnessinvestigationindecent exposureChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
LGBT activists arrested after demanding investigation of alleged torture of gay men in Chechnya
Trump planned to fire 'showboat' Comey regardless of DOJ recommendation
The White House's evolving story on Comey's firing
Deputy AG developed case to fire Comey 'on his own'
Acting FBI chief contradicts WH claim that Comey lost agency's confidence
More News
Top Stories
Raleigh daycare worker accused of statutory rape
Bridge damaged in Raleigh crash to stay closed
Man charged in rash of north Raleigh burglaries
Join ABC11 for a town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
NC NAACP President Rev. William Barber to step down
Police issue warning about IRS scam after officer called
North Carolina teacher charged with sex with student
Show More
TIMELINE: Stunning details in Penn State frat death
Man attacked by grizzly bear in northwestern Wyoming
Officials: NC man points gun at elementary students
NC man accused of strangling, burying 2 kittens
Bad Santa robs Durham cell phone store
More News
Top Video
Wake Schools letter admits black student was bullied
Mystery surrounds maimed dog left on Wilson roadside
Bad Santa robs Durham cell phone store
It's May, so why do Christmas lights glow in Lillington?
More Video