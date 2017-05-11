Reports of man exposing himself in Chapel Hill

Reports of a b/m in a red Camry asking for help/engaging in lewd behavior when approached. Investigation underway. Call us if you have info — Chapel Hill Police (@ChapelHillPD) May 10, 2017

The Chapel Hill Police Department is asking for the public's help in their pursuit of a man accused of exposing himself around town.The Police Department put out a tweet described the suspect as a black male driving a red Toyota Camry.The first reported incident happened in late April at the Harris Teeter on Estes Drive. The second incident happened earlier this week at Eastgate Crossing.If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Chapel Hill Police Department at (919) 968-2760.