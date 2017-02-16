NEWS

Resident shot during Fayetteville apartment break-in

Fayetteville Police investigate shooting at apartment (ABC11/Greg Barnes)

By
FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Officers are investigating after a man was shot inside a Fayetteville apartment on Thursday.

Fayetteville police officers responded to a shooting in the 3500 block of Carlson Bay Circle around 4:35 p.m.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The victim was inside his third-floor apartment in the Carlson Bay apartment complex several when unknown suspects entered the home and started shooting, police said.

Authorities said the victim was struck multiple times. He was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he is listed in serious condition.

The victim was apparently alone in the apartment when the break-in happened, police said.

The name of the victim is currently being withheld until detectives can contact the victim's immediate family.

Police have not released any information about a motive, but told ABC11 that this does not appear to be a random act of violence.

No arrests have been made.



Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Detective G. Watson with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 303-9554, or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message).

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsshootinginvestigationhome invasionfayetteville newsFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Robert Harward turns down national security adviser position
Businesses nationwide participate in Day Without Immigrants protest
Teen girls found dead on hike investigated as double homicide
Britax recalls 676,000 strollers after 26 children injured
More News
Top Stories
'Heroin? Not my child!' ABC11 delves into drug epidemic
What to do when you think a loved one is using heroin
NC State confirms ABC11 report: Gottfried fired
Neighbors question police decision to shoot Durham man
Traffic fatalities are on the rise in North Carolina
Harward rejects offer to be Trump's national security adviser
RDU works to ensure animals and aircraft don't meet
Show More
Doctor says it was 'miraculous' woman survived attack
Teen charged with murder in Durham store clerk shooting
US attorney conducting criminal investigation into Fox News
'Day Without Immigrants' protests in Triangle, across US
Judge orders drug-addicted woman to stop having babies
More News
Photos
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
Behind the scenes at the Westminster dog show
PHOTOS: North Carolina at Duke
PHOTOS: Russian tattoo artist turns abuse scars into butterflies
More Photos