Fuquay-Varina Subway restaurant manager accused of sexually assaulting employees

Garfield Oates (image courtesy Raleigh-Wake City-County Bureau of Identification)

FUQUAY-VARINA, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Fuquay-Varina Subway restaurant manager is accused of sexually assaulting three female employees.

The Fuquay-Varina Police Department said it began investigating 38-year-old Garfield Oates after a former employee of the restaurant located at 1326 N. Main Street came forward in February.

Detectives said two other former employees also said they were assaulted by Oates.

Oates was charged with three counts of sexual battery after a consultation with the Wake County District Attorney's office.

Oates, who lives in Angier, was booked into the Wake County jail.

