Many streets in downtown Raleigh are closed Sunday morning due to theWhile runners make their way past North Carolina's historic Capitol building, towards the Red Hat Amphitheater, residents should expect to see road closures until late afternoon.The square bordered by McDowell, Hargett, Fayetteville, and South Streets are closed.As soon as the final runners have passed the finish line and race materials can be moved, the roads will be reopened which organizers estimate will be before 4 p.m.In 2017, the organization celebrated the marathon's 20th year.