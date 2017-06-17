NEWS

Rocky Mount 19-year-old found dead in hotel

ROCKY MOUNT, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Rocky Mount police responded to a shots fired call at the Executive Inn located at 1821 N. Wesleyan Boulevard at around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

When officers arrived they found a 19-year-old male dead.

The name of the victim is not public until police notify the family.

So far, there have been no arrests and the investigation is still ongoing.

Rocky Mount officials asks the public to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411 if they have any information on the shooting.
