Rocky Mount bank robbed; police search for suspect

Surveillance picture of Rocky Mount bank robbery suspect (Credit: Rocky Mount Police Department)

ROCKY MOUNT, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Rocky Mount bank was robbed Friday morning, and police are hoping the public can help identify the suspect.

Authorities said the suspect robbed the State Employee's Credit Union on N. Fairview Road around 9:44 a.m.

The suspect ran north from the bank into the Edgecombe Meadows apartment complex.

Police described the suspect as a black man in his 40s, standing 5 feet 5 inches tall, and weighing about 150-170 pounds.

The suspect was wearing a gray knit hat, a long-sleeved black and gray plaid collared shirt, and black pants.

No one was hurt in the robbery.

If anyone has any information about this case or the identity of the person in the photo please call the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411.

