NEWS

Rolesville HS resource officer resigns after body-slam incident with student

ABC11 Eyewitnesses sent in videos of a fight at Rolesville High and an officer slamming a girl to the ground.

ROLESVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Rolesville High School resource officer who was seen slamming a student to the ground in a January video has resigned.
Video sent by an ABC11 Eyewitness shows a student being picked up and thrown to the ground by school resource officer Ruben De Los Santos.
READ THE ORIGINAL STORY HERE

In the original 8-second video, a group of students congregated in an area and then the officer slams the girl on the floor. Police said a fight at the school led to the Jan. 3 incident.

Rolesville mayor Frank Eagles said after the incident that De Los Santos has been placed on administrative leave. He said De Los Santos has been assigned to the school since it opened in 2013.

De Los Santos resigned Thursday.

"Sometimes that split second decision doesn't define the long standing character of the officer. The Town of Rolesville would like to thank Officer De Los Santos for his service to the community," Rolesville Police Chief Bobby Langston said.

Read the full statement here.
Related Topics:
newsviral videopolice officerschool fightRolesville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
More than 30 airstrikes in Yemen mark escalated fight against terror group
Couple deplores heartbreaking scene at Durham VA
Kremlin: Trump totally right that uproar over Sessions is 'witch hunt'
Man accused of making threats against Jewish community centers arrested in St. Louis
More News
Top Stories
Durham VA makes changes after troubling waiting room photos
Raleigh father pleads guilty in death of 2-year-old son
88-year-old woman to would-be rapist: 'I have HIV'
Fayetteville man's dying moments streamed on Facebook
Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties
Man accused of making threats against Jewish community centers arrested in St. Louis
Jury begins deliberating in Raleigh death penalty case
Show More
Police: Naked man raped neighbor in front of kids
Man arrested in Fayetteville teen's rape investigation
ICE takes undocumented dad dropping kids off at school
Chapel Hill-Carrboro schools to close for women's strike
Raleigh growth expected to be addressed in State of City
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Broken Faith -- abuse allegations at a western NC church
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: ABC11 at the Future Me Kids Career Fair at Marbles Museum
More Photos