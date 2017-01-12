Roxboro woman charged with DWI in crash with baby in car

A Person County mother has been charged after a frightening wreck that sent her and her young child to the hospital.The Highway Patrol said the car was traveling at high speed when it ran off NC 57 near US 501.The car flipped approximately eight times, according to a witness.Stacey Whitt, 30, of Roxboro, and her 20-month-old child were both taken to Duke Hospital.The child was properly restrained and had only some seatbelt marks. Whitt had lacerations to her head and was "sore all over" according to troopers.Their injuries were considered non-life threatening.Whitt is being charged with driving while impaired, driving while license revoked, reckless driving and misdemeanor child abuse.