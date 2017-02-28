NEWS

School bus stuck in Durham County ditch, kids on board

School bus stuck on Herndon Road at Barbee Road in Durham Tuesday morning (Chopper 11 HD)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A school bus with elementary school students on board got stuck in a ditch in Durham County Tuesday morning.

It happened on Herndon Road at Barbee Road around 6:45 a.m.

Officials with Durham County Schools tell ABC11 that two students from Creekside Elementary were on board bus number 202 when the bus attempted to turn around and backed into a ditch. No injuries were reported.

The bus was not damaged.

Images from Chopper 11 HD showed cars driving around the bus. It is unclear how long it will take to free the wedged vehicle.

ABC11 will update this story as more information becomes available.
