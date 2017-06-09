A man is under arrest after a bizarre crash that deputies suspect involved alcohol, but the driver was never given a sobriety test.James Christopher Addison, 50, was arrested for intent to injure personal property and is out on a $1,000 bond.Michael Lynch, whose surveillance system recorded the collisions, expressed anger at what he thinks is a dangerous lapse in justice."What if it was me driving going out for the night at a local store - I could've been killed," Lynch lamented to ABC11. "It could've been anybody."The dramatic video shows a white car in reverse ramming a second vehicle into a ditch, then colliding with it again. According to the Durham County Sheriff's Office, however, when the deputy arrived to investigate both drivers had exited their vehicles and only one man - Addison - remained on scene.After speaking with Addison, the deputy did suspect alcohol was involved, but without a second person to corroborate the story, the deputy did not have probable cause to arrest Addison on suspicion of drunk driving.A spokeswoman for the Durham County Sheriff's Office provided this statement: