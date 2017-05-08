Selma man dreams of starting business after lottery win

After almost 20 years of working in construction, a Johnston County man is closer to his dream of starting his own business thanks to a $100,000 lottery prize."I'm going to save the money first," said Wilson Amaya, of Selma. "But I want to open my own construction company."Amaya's good fortune happened after he bought a Mega Cash scratch-off ticket at the Market & Cafe on N.C. 96 in Selma."I couldn't believe it when I won," Amaya said. "My wife and I started jumping up and down."He claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $69,507.Amaya is the first to win one of six $100,000 prizes. The game also has three $5 million prizes and six $1 million prizes.