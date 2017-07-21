NEWS

Chatham County sheriff suspends Sugar Lake dive search for missing teen

EMBED </>More Videos

Search for missing teen in Sugar Lake

By
PITTSBORO, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities suspended a water search Friday for a teen who was reported missing near Sugar Lake in Pittsboro on Wednesday.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The Chatham County Sheriff's Office said they were halting the search for Gabriel Boone Cummins because of concerns about diver safety.

Cummins was last seen in the 300 block of Sugar Lake Road between 1 and 2 a.m., according to officials.

Cummins' family said the 18-year-old goes by the name "Boone".



His parents reported him missing just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Members of the Chatham County Sheriff's Office, Emergency Management, North Chatham Fire and Rescue, and First Health are helping in the search.


Dive teams from surrounding agencies had been searching the water since Wednesday night.

Authorities searched in areas of water 40-feet deep, but Sugar Lake, a former rock quarry, can reach depths of 100 feet or more. It is privately owned, but frequently trespassed, according to officials.

On Friday, officials determined that the lake floor was littered with old machinery and hazardous debris that would make further dive attempts highly dangerous for rescue personnel. As of 2 p.m., crews at Sugar Lake disbanded.



"This does not mean we are giving up on Boone or discontinuing the search," Chatham Sheriff Mike Roberson said Friday. "We are simply shifting our focus away from the lake as we continue to gather information and form new leads. We are doing everything in our power to find Boone and hope to see him return safely to his family."

Deputies had K-9s searching the perimeter as well, but didn't find any trace of Boone.

They tell ABC11 that the teen had been asking friends to come to the lake with him.

Deputies say a friend ended up dropping Boone off on Sugar Lake Road, which was the last time anyone saw him.

Now, his father has been on the scene with the rest of his family since Wednesday night.

"Boone, or any of Boone's friends, if you get this message, please reach out to somebody - us, a friend, the sheriff's department. You're not in any trouble," he said. "We're just really concerned and want you home safe. Just let us know that you're OK. Love you."

Anyone with any information regarding Cummins' whereabouts is asked to contact the Chatham County Sheriff's Office at (919) 542-2911.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsmissing boyteenchatham county newsPittsboro
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
New communications director once had some not-so-nice things to say about Trump
Sarah Huckabee Sanders named press secretary after Sean Spicer resignation
Sean Spicer's most memorable moments
Police recommend charges against teens who they say recorded man's drowning
More News
Top Stories
NASA releases photos of North Carolina's new island
I-85 South closed in Warren County
Triple digits: Our area is seeing extremely rare heat
15-year-old arrested in connection with Durham murder
Sean Spicer resigns as White House Press Secretary
Bank robbery suspect in custody after claiming to have bomb
HOTTEST WEEKEND OF THE YEAR: Heat warnings issued
We go inside the bar at the Brier Creek Harris Teeter
Show More
Teens who recorded, mocked drowning man won't be charged in death
Baby dies in hot car during mom's hair appointment
Lawsuit: HB2 replacement law still deters restroom use
5-year-old crashes after taking mom's car for joyride
I-Team: Kennel wrongdoing in pup's death at doggie daycare
More News
Top Video
Bank robbery suspect in custody after claiming to have bomb
15-year-old arrested in connection with Durham murder
Cary family solves message-in-a-bottle mystery
Duke football coach clowns around with ABC11 camera
More Video