Sheriff: Teen decapitated mother in Franklin County

It happened in Franklin County east of Zebulon.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Franklin County deputies have charged a teen with murder after his mother was decapitated Monday.

It happened at a home on Morgan Drive near Stonehill Drive just south of U.S. Highway 64. The area is east of Zebulon - near the Wake County line.

Franklin County Sheriff's Office Chief of Staff Terry Wright said 18-year-old Oliver Funez called 911 himself around 12:45 p.m. Monday and was still on the scene when deputies arrived.

After calling 911, the 18-year-old suspect walked out of the house holding his mother's head in one hand and a knife in the other, according to authorities.

The teen - who was taken into custody without incident - is charged with first-degree murder.

Deputies said the dead woman is 35-year-old Yesenia Funez Beatriz Machado. Two young girls found in the home were unharmed.

Analysis of the crime scene was delayed by a couple hours because Sheriff's deputies had to go to a neighboring county to get a search warrant. Sheriff Kent Winstead said a judge signed the order around 4:15 in the afternoon.

"We'll be here as long as it takes to do a thorough search. We owe it to the victims to make sure it's done in a proper manner - To make sure once it gets to the courthouse, justice can be served," said Wright.

