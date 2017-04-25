NEWS

Sheriff: Graphic video shows ex-soldier, boyfriend fatally shooting her dog

Marinna Rollins, left, and Jarren Heng (Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A former soldier and her boyfriend face felony charges of animal cruelty and conspiracy after a video surfaced that appeared to show the pair tying her dog to a tree and shooting him numerous times with a rifle while laughing.

Marinna Rollins, 23, was taken into custody Tuesday. Her boyfriend, Jerren Heng, 26, was already in custody, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

According to a police report, Rollins and Heng took the gray-and-white male pit bull named Cumboui to an unknown wooded area on April 16 or 17. When they got there, she tied the dog to a tree and then shot her pet in the head with a rifle.

She shot him five times, according to the report. Heng was heard on the video asking Rollins to let him shoot the dog, too.

This photo submitted to ABC11 allegedly shows Cumboui tied to a tree moments before he was shot nearly a dozen times with a rifle.



He then shot Cumboui five times in rapid succession, an act also seen on the video. According to the report, Rollins then dragged the dog to a shallow grave and spoke to him.

In the video, which was obtained by ABC11, a female voice can be heard talking to the dog shortly before she lifted his limp body and placed him in a white trash bag.

ABC11 is not showing the video because of the graphic nature of the content.



Police said that before shooting her dog, Rollins posted a photo of her dog on her Facebook page along with text that she "was sad that her dog had to go to a happier place."

Police also said she sent text messages confessing to shooting her dog.

Rollins and Heng, both of the 5600 block of Netherfield Place in Fayetteville are being held at the Cumberland County Jail.

Rollins is being held on $25,000 bond. Heng, whose bond was set at $5,000, had a court appearance Tuesday.

