Shooting at Durham apartments leaves 1 dead

One person was killed in a shooting Thursday night at apartments in the 2500 block of Roxboro Street in Durham.Durham Police say they are investigating the shooting as a homicide.It happened shortly before 8 p.m. When officers arrived, they found man dead of gunshot wounds.An ABC11 crew at the scene said a second person had been shot and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police have not confirmed details of a second victim.An investigation is underway. Police had no other details available.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator E. Ortiz at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29337 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.