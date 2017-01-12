NEWS

Shooting at Durham apartments leaves 1 dead

One person was fatally shot on Roxboro Street on Thursday night.

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
One person was killed in a shooting Thursday night at apartments in the 2500 block of Roxboro Street in Durham.

Durham Police say they are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

It happened shortly before 8 p.m. When officers arrived, they found man dead of gunshot wounds.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

An ABC11 crew at the scene said a second person had been shot and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police have not confirmed details of a second victim.

An investigation is underway. Police had no other details available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator E. Ortiz at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29337 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsgun violencehomicideman killeddurham county newsDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Student attacked with machete in front of an Apex home
Amazon Pulls Flag Doormats After Complaints From India
VP Biden Awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom
Trump at Odds With Intel Chief on Substance of Discussion About Russia Report
More News
Top Stories
Student attacked with machete in front of an Apex home
Durham Police charge man in 9 armed robberies
Students not surprised by Kestrel Heights diploma woes
Police seek links between Wake Forest, Cary hotel robberies
Raleigh nonprofit vows to fight to get Facebook page back
Victim's fiancé among 2 charged with woman's murder
Senate GOP Clears Key Hurdle in 'Obamacare' Repeal
Show More
Cigna dropping EpiPen coverage
Lanes reopen after car fire on I-540 near Capital Blvd
Police: Pedestrian killed on US-401 in Garner
Cooper names Cabinet members for commerce, gov't operations
Who's that person next to the governor?
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Durham's new national historic landmark
PHOTOS: Your pics of the winter storm
PHOTOS: Governor's Inaugural Ball
PHOTOS: Area stores swamped ahead of winter storm
More Photos