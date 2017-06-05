Carrboro Police found credit card skimmers inside gas pumps at a Circle K station for a third time over the weekend.The four skimmers were discovered when officers physically inspected the pumps at the Circle K at 102 NC 54.They said the devices were not detectable by external or wireless inspection, according to police.It is the third time since March that police have found card skimmers at that location.ABC11 crews visited the business and report no signs have been posted to warn customers about the incident.A former employee said he actually told his bosses when he suspected something was wrong."It would be random pumps throughout the week where every other pump just cuts off," Keshaun Eanes said.Eanes said the problem got so bad that companies with Circle K contracts would stop coming to fill up, adding their company cards were getting declined.Eanes claims his bosses assured him that everything was fine; however, he was also skimmed out of money. 162 dollars to be exact.He is waiting for his new debit card to arrive so he can access his account."It's terrible," he said. "A lot of people stop through here. A lot of people come up 54 from out of town, they don't know what's going on. Swiping their card... Going home... Money's gone, money's missing... Cards getting compromised. So, it's really really ridiculous."Officers are recommending that people pay cash for their gas and not use credit cards at the pump.Randy Thompson, who frequently visits the gas station, said he's going to start paying inside."Since I heard that, I won't use the credit card there again," Thompson said.The Carrboro Police Department is working with the North Carolina Department of Agriculture to find a solution for the issue.Officials say anyone who has used a credit or debit card at the gas station should check their bank account for suspicious activity.ABC11 reached out to Circle K's regional office in Cary for a comment, but they were unavailable to comment.Police are also asking anyone with information on the incident to call Sgt. Daniels at (919) 918-7418 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 942-7515.