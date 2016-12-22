NEWS

Soldier comes home to surprise little sister at school
EMBED </>More News Videos

Sgt. Hammonds rarely gets to spend Christmas with her family

By
LUMBERTON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
There's nothing like a surprise around the holidays, especially one involving a soldier - and family.

Sgt. Danielle Hammonds wanted to shock her sister, so she spent 11 hours on a plane followed by another 21 hours in a car to pull off the big stunt.

"I managed to get a couple hours of sleep. My motivation on the road was seeing my little sister. If I'm having a bad day, I just think about her and everything is going to be OK," Hammonds said.

Her sister, 12-year-old Carly Hammonds, thought it was a normal school day. At lunchtime, she picked up her tray and began eating with her friends. Just moments later, Danielle Hammonds walked through the cafeteria doors and Carly rushed into her arms.

Sgt. Hammonds rarely gets to spend Christmas with her family. The information technology specialist has been stationed overseas since Carly was a baby. This year, Hammonds was determined to come home for the holidays. It was a surprise Carly describes as "The Best Christmas Ever."

"I was happy," Carly said, sobbing.

Carly's mother, Jalynn says the two are inseparable. Carly developed a love for basketball that was inspired by Danielle's athleticism.

On Wednesday, the two left Carroll Middle School hand-in-hand for a second surprise, stopping by Southeastern Medical Park to see their dad.

"I saw this on TV the other night, a soldier surprised him at a (Notre Dame) basketball game. I thought to myself that what if Danielle did that," their dad laughed.

The Hammond family said they're looking forward to Christmas now that Danielle is home. Next year, Danielle will be stationed at Fort Stewart, in Georgia.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsfeel goodsoldier surpriseholidaychristmasarmyLumberton
(Copyright ©2016 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
States Won by Trump Have Highest Obamacare Enrollment
After Bathroom Bill Repeal Failure, ACLU to See North Carolina 'in Court'
Trump: US 'Must Greatly Strengthen' Nuclear Capabilities
Berlin Attack Suspect's Fingerprints Found in Truck
Trump Adviser Kellyanne Conway Joining White House Team
More News
Top Stories
NAACP to call for boycott of NC after HB2 repeal failure
Duke's Grayson Allen suspended for tripping Elon player
2 Raleigh men charged in murder of store clerk
Gaston County teacher accused of sex with student
Fayetteville clerk shot, police search for suspect
UNC again faces NCAA extra-benefits charge
Fire destroys condo clubhouse at Sugar Mountain resort
Show More
Amazon: Prime Now Hub 'the procrastinator's delight'
Kellyanne Conway is heading to the White House
Santa's helper charged after spraying family with mace
SUV crashes, snaps power pole in Raleigh
WATCH: E-cigarette explodes on bus in California
More News
Top Video
NAACP to call for boycott of NC after HB2 repeal failure
SUV crashes, snaps power pole in Raleigh
Fire destroys condo clubhouse at Sugar Mountain resort
Fayetteville clerk shot, police search for suspect
More Video