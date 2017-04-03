NEWS

Son-in-law facing charges in Fayetteville man's death

David Wildhagen (Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities in Fayetteville have charged a 30-year-old man in connection with his father-in-law's death.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Police arrested David Adam Wildhagen in the 5000 block of Cooper Road Sunday afternoon following a shooting.

Authorities said Wildhagen and 54-year-old Mark Lewis were at a house when Wildhagen shot his father-in-law in the chest, killing him.

Wildhagen was taken in to custody at the scene shortly after the homicide and has been charged with first degree murder. He is currently being held without bond at the Cumberland County Detention Center.

RELATED: Man killed in Fayetteville shooting

Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective Wooten with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 391-8630, or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message).

Related Topics:
newsshootingFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
10 killed in train car explosion in St. Petersburg
Several killed, wounded in Russia subway blast
Amber Alert for NC girl cancelled, parents found dead
Trump son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner in Iraq, US official says
More News
Top Stories
Several killed, wounded in Russia subway blast
Amber Alert for NC girl cancelled, parents found dead
2 students charged with sex assault at Raleigh high school
3-year-old critically injured after being hit by car
Homeowner arrested after killing intruder in his shower: Police
Chapel Hill prepares for national championship
Missing teen's family attorney calls new footage of ex-teacher, student 'a very scary image'
Show More
Police: Man claims 'sexsomnia' as defense in sex assault
Vigil held for slain Fayetteville children
Trump son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner in Iraq, US official says
Pennsylvania couple plays prank on mailman
Schiff: Trump's calling news 'fake' should set off 'alarm bells'
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: UNC's road to the National Championship
PHOTOS: UNC takes on Oregon in Final Four
PHOTOS: ABC11 at Match Madness
PHOTOS: Kelly Clarkson's luxurious estate up for sale
More Photos