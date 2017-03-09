NEWS

Son unemotional in 911 call after killing mother

EMBED </>More News Videos

Machado dialed 911 from the family home

Editor's Note: The details of this story are extremely graphic
By and Andrea Blanford
FRANKLIN COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
In a 911 call released Thursday, 18-year-old Oliver Mauricio Funez Machado speaks in a flat monotone as he tells an operator that he killed his mother "because I felt like it."

"What was she doing? Did she make you mad? Or what happened?" the woman asks.

"Yes, she made me mad," Machado responds.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The unemotional quality of Machado's tone is striking as the clearly horrified 911 operator continued to question him about the brutal killing. She was constantly checking on the two small children in the home at the time of the murder, but Machado told her he wasn't going to hurt them.

He told the woman he stabbed 35-year-old Yesenia Funez Beatriz Machado "like 8 times."

Yesenia Funez Beatriz Machado


Deputies arrived at the home east of Zebulon to find her decapitated and her body mutilated.

Machado is undergoing a mental health evaluation at Central Prison as he's being held without bond on a first-degree murder charge.

RELATED: MENTAL ILLNESS NOT UNUSUAL IN HORRIFIC FAMILY CRIMES

According to court documents, Machado took four different medications for psychosis and schizophrenia.



Federal officials also said Tuesday that Machado is in the country illegally and they've issued an immigration detainer for him.

Deputies said two young girls found in the home were unharmed. A fourth child was at school when the incident happened.

Yesenia Machado's husband Walter Funez told ABC11 Wedneday his younger children are now with him and are doing OK. He also said right now he is focusing on preparing funeral services. The community is planning a vigil in memory of his wife on Friday.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsmurderfranklin county newsdecapitationteenZebulon
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Teen killed mother 'Because I felt like it'
Mental illness not unusual in horrific family crimes
Teen who decapitated mother in country illegally
Gruesome crime scenes take toll on first responders, too
Teen charged with decapitating mother
NEWS
Wilmington officers tell man not to record video of them
Pilot dies in small plane crash in Apex
Police: Woman in labor demanded an injection of heroin, meth
Nearly a million people lose power in Michigan after high winds
More News
Top Stories
How much snow will we see this weekend?
Wilmington officers tell man not to record video of them
Virgin America airline coming to RDU
House panel OKs health bill, but industry groups say no
Parents upset as Wake Schools proposes bell changes
Police: Woman in labor demanded an injection of heroin, meth
2,600 Fort Bragg soldiers to join fight against ISIS
Show More
NC bus driver charged after kicking 12-year-old off bus
Pilot dies in small plane crash in Apex
NC lawmakers looking for ways to curb drunk driving
DA seeks state probe after AP report on church abuse
Chapel Hill Police arrest man who robbed downtown bank
More News
Top Video
Wilmington officers tell man not to record video of them
Daring rescue of elderly woman from train tracks
Pilot dies in small plane crash in Apex
House panel OKs health bill, but industry groups say no
More Video