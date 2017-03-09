Son unemotional in 911 call after killing mother

Yesenia Funez Beatriz Machado

In a 911 call released Thursday, 18-year-old Oliver Mauricio Funez Machado speaks in a flat monotone as he tells an operator that he killed his mother "because I felt like it.""What was she doing? Did she make you mad? Or what happened?" the woman asks."Yes, she made me mad," Machado responds.The unemotional quality of Machado's tone is striking as the clearly horrified 911 operator continued to question him about the brutal killing. She was constantly checking on the two small children in the home at the time of the murder, but Machado told her he wasn't going to hurt them.He told the woman he stabbed 35-year-old Yesenia Funez Beatriz Machado "like 8 times."Deputies arrived at the home east of Zebulon to find her decapitated and her body mutilated.Machado is undergoing a mental health evaluation at Central Prison as he's being held without bond on a first-degree murder charge.According to court documents, Machado took four different medications for psychosis and schizophrenia.Federal officials also said Tuesday that Machado is in the country illegally and they've issued an immigration detainer for him.Deputies said two young girls found in the home were unharmed. A fourth child was at school when the incident happened.Yesenia Machado's husband Walter Funez told ABC11 Wedneday his younger children are now with him and are doing OK. He also said right now he is focusing on preparing funeral services. The community is planning a vigil in memory of his wife on Friday.