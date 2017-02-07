NEWS

Spring Lake officer struck by car, shoots fleeing woman with daughter in car

EMBED </>More News Videos

A Sprng Lake police officer shot a fleeing motorist who struck him with his car.

By
SPRING LAKE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Spring Lake police officer shot a woman after being struck by her fleeing vehicle during a traffic stop gone awry Monday night.

It happened around 8:39 p.m., police said, when the officer responded to a report of a careless and reckless driver in the 800 block of Lillington Highway in Spring Lake.

Officer Milton Deleon stopped the vehicle, and spoke with the driver, 24-year-old Melanie Wensel of Spring Lake. At some point, Wensel tried to flee and her vehicle struck Deleon.

Before she could drive away, Officer Deleon pulled his service weapon and shot Wensel.



"Our officer fired his duty weapon at the car, striking the driver," Spring Lake Police Chief Charles Kimble said. "The driver eventually stopped here on Manchester Road."

Authorities say Wensel's 5-year-old daughter was in the backseat of the car, but was not injured.

Wensel was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where she is listed in stable condition.

Officer Deleon was also taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for treatment, and later released. He is assigned to the department's Neighborhood Improvement Team and was hired in November 2015.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office and the State Bureau of Investigation are assisting the Spring Lake Police Department with the investigation.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsofficer involved shootingcumberland county newsSpring Lake
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Homeland Security Secretary Defends Travel Ban
Sheriff: Active manhunt for suspects in 3 random killings in Florida, Alabama
Inmate assaults staff members at Raleigh Central Prison
Dumbbell used in attempted burglary at Texas bank
More News
Top Stories
Mom furious after daycare worker breastfed her son
Large fuel spill blocks Durham's North Duke Street
Inmate assaults staff members at Raleigh Central Prison
Police: Woman killed ex-boyfriend who broke into her home
Missing 12-year-old Wake County boy found
Are Amazon packages delaying your mail?
Crossing guard reassigned after complaint about speeders
Show More
DOJ Cites 'National Security' in Call to Reinstate Immigration Order
Texas Rangers to Help Search for Tom Brady's Stolen Super Bowl Jersey, Lt. Gov. Says
Gov fights to overturn new NC law on Cabinet appointees
UNC Charlotte student and boyfriend killed in crash
NC AG joins in as legal battle over travel ban heats up
More News
Top Video
Large fuel spill blocks Durham's North Duke Street
Mom furious after daycare worker breastfed her son
Inmate assaults staff members at Raleigh Central Prison
Gov fights to overturn new NC law on Cabinet appointees
More Video