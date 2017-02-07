Spring Lake Police Dept investigating crime scene on East Manchester Road. pic.twitter.com/9NAesQivtD — Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) February 7, 2017

A Spring Lake police officer shot a woman after being struck by her fleeing vehicle during a traffic stop gone awry Monday night.It happened around 8:39 p.m., police said, when the officer responded to a report of a careless and reckless driver in the 800 block of Lillington Highway in Spring Lake.Officer Milton Deleon stopped the vehicle, and spoke with the driver, 24-year-old Melanie Wensel of Spring Lake. At some point, Wensel tried to flee and her vehicle struck Deleon.Before she could drive away, Officer Deleon pulled his service weapon and shot Wensel."Our officer fired his duty weapon at the car, striking the driver," Spring Lake Police Chief Charles Kimble said. "The driver eventually stopped here on Manchester Road."Authorities say Wensel's 5-year-old daughter was in the backseat of the car, but was not injured.Wensel was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where she is listed in stable condition.Officer Deleon was also taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for treatment, and later released. He is assigned to the department's Neighborhood Improvement Team and was hired in November 2015.The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office and the State Bureau of Investigation are assisting the Spring Lake Police Department with the investigation.