St. Augustine's University student killed in Washington shooting

Ayana McAllister

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVD) --
A freshman at St. Augustine's University in Raleigh was killed late Monday in a Washington, D.C. shooting.

WJLA-TV reports 19-year-old Ayana McAllister was with friends making a music video when someone started shooting.

She and another woman were caught in the crossfire. The other woman was grazed by a bullet.

McAllister was from Maryland and was home for spring break when the shooting happened.


