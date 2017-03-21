WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVD) --A freshman at St. Augustine's University in Raleigh was killed late Monday in a Washington, D.C. shooting.
WJLA-TV reports 19-year-old Ayana McAllister was with friends making a music video when someone started shooting.
She and another woman were caught in the crossfire. The other woman was grazed by a bullet.
McAllister was from Maryland and was home for spring break when the shooting happened.
Please pray for the family, Anthony McAllister, '88, wife Tyreese & daughter Ndaja, '20, as they mourn the loss of their daughter & sister. https://t.co/BmKFNF97FW— Saint Augustine's (@SAU_News) March 21, 2017
