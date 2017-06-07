NEWS

Supporters rally for Raleigh father detained by ICE

Dozens of Mosa Hamadeesa's supporters crowded on the sidewalk outside the Wake County Justice Center on Wednesday afternoon, forming a circle around his wife and four children.

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Mosa Hamadeesa's family, friends, and customers where he works as a mechanic in Raleigh are vouching for him as a hardworking, taxpaying, productive member of society with a family that depends on him. But Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials say he's in the country illegally, and they're carrying out a federal judge's order of removal.

Holding signs that read, 'Let my dad go' and 'He is the best,' children of Hamadeesa who watched ICE officials take him into custody outside their Raleigh home nearly a week ago, joined the group in demanding his release.

ORIGINAL STORY: Raleigh man faces deportation as daughter battles rare disorder

"My dad is an amazing father and did everything he could to help us," said Nadine, the 9-year-old who suffers from a rare medical condition.

Her doctor at Duke Hospital sent a letter to immigration officials explaining she wouldn't get the care she needs in the Middle East, where the family would follow if Hamadeesa is deported to the West Bank.

LETTER FROM DUKE DOCTOR TO ICE OFFICIALS (.pdf)

"My husband's seeking asylum and if he's deported he's going to be in danger," said Sharihan Hamadeesa, Mosa's wife. "The fear is not for him only. Over there they can hurt his family too."
After coming to the U.S. on a tourist visa 10 years ago, Hamadeesa's attorney says he applied for asylum, was denied in 2013, and had his appeals rejected.



Now, Sharihan says they have more evidence to support his application and as he sits in an ICE detention facility in Georgia, his attorney has filed a motion to reopen his case.

In the meantime, his supporters are praying and signing a petition, asking Congressman David Price to intervene.

An email to Price's office was not immediately returned.



In a statement, ICE Spokesperson Bryan Cox said, "ICE continues to focus its enforcement resources on individuals who pose a threat to national security, public safety and border security. However, as Secretary Kelly has made clear, ICE will no longer exempt entire classes or categories of removable aliens from potential enforcement."

"I feel it's just a nightmare," said Sharihan. "It's real. This is real."
