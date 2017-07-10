The Fayetteville Police Department is on edge after one of its officers was targeted.Authorities said an officer's home was burglarized.The incident happened Saturday in a north Fayetteville neighborhood just off of Ramsey Street.Police said the officer came home and discovered that his duty belt including his badge, baton, taser, pepper spray, gun, and several rounds of ammunition were all missing.Officers said the duty belt carries a street value of about $3,000.Police said they're not sure how the suspect got in the house or if the officer secured his belt inside his home.However; police tell ABC11 that the suspect now has all of the tools he or she needs to put the public at risk."Anytime someone's weapon is stolen from the home we always worry about what someone could do with that weapon," said Lieutenant Todd Joyce. "It's equally as important if it's an officer's weapon. So, we're concerned right now and doing our best to track down."Police are urging all gun owners to properly secure their weapons.Those with any information anything are asked to call Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.