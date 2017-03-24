NEWS

Suspect calls news station during high-speed police chase

EMBED </>More News Videos

A suspect called the ABC13 newsroom during a high-speed police chase in north Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas --
A woman on the run from police called our sister station ABC13 in Houston during a high-speed chase and was advised to pull over and surrender peacefully. The pursuit that lasted more than 40 minutes came to an end while the driver was still on the phone with ABC13.

The chase began in Willis, Texas and came to an end in the Heights area. The Department of Public Safety and several other local agencies joined in the pursuit, which reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.

EMBED More News Videos

Chase suspect calls ABC13, told to "pull over"



The caller identified herself as Jessica Latrese Chatman, 37. A law enforcement officer advised ABC13 that Chatman was wanted on a felony warrant, but did not elaborate.

Chatman told ABC13 she was running from police because she was afraid of being arrested and in fear for her life. As law enforcement provided guidance on another line, ABC13 Managing Editor Julie Griffin spoke with Chatman and tried to calm her fears.

"She called and she said, 'I'm the woman that police are chasing, your chopper is over me. I'm not going to stop. They tried to kill me in Montgomery County,'" Griffin recalled. "I tried to explain to her that she needed to pull over so she didn't hurt anyone else on the road."

EMBED More News Videos

ABC13 Managing Editor Julie Griffin advised a suspect to pull over during a high-speed chase that ended in north Houston.



Griffin advised Chatman to pull over, show her hands and get out of the car to surrender to police.

The chase ended soon thereafter in a parking lot. Chatman pulled over, and amid a crowd of officers with guns drawn, she surrendered to police.


Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newspolice chasemust-see videobehind the scenestraffichighwaysarrest
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump leaves 'everything on the field' as crucial health care vote looms
Police looking for 'armed and dangerous' murder suspect
'Pizzagate' gunman pleads guilty to two charges
OK Foods recalls chicken products over possible metal contamination
More News
Top Stories
Police looking for 'armed and dangerous' murder suspect
White House spokesperson expects health care vote around 3:30 - 4 p.m.
Did confusing signs cause deadly wrong-way crash?
NC jewelry store receives push back over billboard
Man injured in downtown Raleigh shooting
Is your kid's identity at risk?
National Guard heroes honored in Raleigh
Show More
Protestors 'die-in' at Duke over Obamacare repeal
Using OfferUp? Might want to avoid this part of Raleigh
Keystone XL pipeline gets green light from President Trump
Tractor-trailer rolls over in Morrisville
Health bill vote set for Friday as Trump draws line in the sand
More News
Top Video
National Guard heroes honored in Raleigh
Protestors 'die-in' at Duke over Obamacare repeal
Man injured in downtown Raleigh shooting
Tractor-trailer rolls over in Morrisville
More Video