GREENSBORO, North Carolina --
Greensboro police say a man is dead after exchanging gunfire with an officer during an arrest attempt.

The Greensboro Police Department says 25-year-old Carlos Keith Blackman died late Friday.

Police say hours earlier Blackman was a passenger in a car pulled over by two officers and tried to run away from the traffic stop. Police did not say why the car was stopped.

Detectives say one of the officers chased and tried to arrest him, struggled violently with Blackman, and the two exchanged gunfire. Police did not say who fired first, how many times Blackman was shot or describe their struggle.

Police say the arresting officer was hit by a single bullet and is recovering.

The other officer and the car's driver weren't injured.

Police are withholding the officers' names.

