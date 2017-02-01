Suspect in Cumberland County standoff found dead in home

Deputies are involved in a standoff with a suspect on Shaw Road.

A standoff involving Cumberland County deputies ended Wednesday afternoon when the suspect fatally shot himself, the sheriff's office said.It happened on Shaw Road after deputies responded to a domestic violence call.A woman told authorities she and her boyfriend began arguing and he was physically violent so she ran out into the yard to call 911.When deputies arrived, the suspect fired a shot at the patrol car, and deputies returned fire.The man then went inside the trailer home.Deputies tried unsuccessfully to negotiate with the suspect and later threw tear gas inside. Finally, officers used a robot to enter the residence, said Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright."We tried to smoke him out, but that didn't work," Wright said.Wright said that using the robot, they spotted the unresponsive man lying on the floor inside the home.He died from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.