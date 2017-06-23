NEWS

Suspended UNC player Allen Artis files motions to dismiss sexual assault charges

EMBED </>More Videos

Cleared by a university investigation, Allen Artis hopes to have criminal charges dropped as well.

By
CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Suspended UNC football player Allen Artis was in an Orange County courtroom Friday where his attorneys filed a number of pre-trial motions, including one to dismiss the charges against him of sexual assault.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

In September 2016, during a news conference at her attorney's office in Raleigh, fellow UNC student Delaney Robinson publicly accused Artis of sexually assaulting her in an on-campus apartment on Valentine's Day while she says she was intoxicated and unable to consent.

Artis, a reserve junior linebacker from Marietta, Georgia, is indefinitely suspended from the football team. He has consistently denied the allegations, claiming the sex was consensual.

UNC's Title IX Office, which completed its own investigation in April, cleared Artis of any misconduct. Robinson appealed the decision and lost.

RELATED: UNC player: I did not rape her. I did not rape her ...

"It was a big relief," Artis said Friday of the decision. "I felt like it was a little bit overdue, but it was a big relief."

When neither law enforcement nor Orange County District Attorney Jim Woodall would pursue criminal charges against Artis, Robinson swore out the misdemeanor warrants herself.

In their motion to dismiss Friday, Artis' attorneys argue a UNC Department of Public Safety officer went to an Orange County magistrate last year who "emphatically" told him the evidence collected was not sufficient for finding probably cause or filing criminal charges.



"This is a bit of an unusual set of circumstances because you have a very serious charge that was brought by a civilian," said Stephen Lindsay, one of Artis' defense attorneys. "And normally these kinds of charges are brought through an investigation that's conducted by a law enforcement officer or agency. So part of what we're asking to do is to look into why that happened here."

ORIGINAL STORY: UNC student claims rape by football player; athlete suspended from team

Artis' attorneys also accuse Robinson's attorney, Denise Branch, of manipulating a photo of Robinson which she shared at the September 2016 press conference, which was then widely distributed.

In a letter to Branch, Artis' attorney Kerry Sutton accused her of having the photo, which was taken by a UNC DPS officer the night of the alleged assault, edited to make the marks on Robinson's neck look "more dramatic" in order to "demonize" Artis.

On Friday, District Court Judge Charles Anderson ordered, per the defense's motion, that subpoenas be issued for the original photos.

Anderson will make a decision on other motions, including to dismiss, at another hearing July 12.

A trial date is set for July 18-19; Sutton says it can't come soon enough.

"This has just gone on too long," she said. "It's gone on too long. It's hurting both sides. It's painful to watch. It has to end."

Robinson and her family did not comment to ABC11.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsUNC Tar Heelsuncsexual assaultchapel hill newscourt caseespnnorth carolina tar heelsassaultcollege footballallen artisChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Football player accused of assault cleared by UNC
UNC player: I did not rape her. I did not rape her ...
UNC student claims rape; football player suspended
NEWS
Trump: 'I did not make, and do not have' Comey tapes
UNC Project Malawi saves lives abroad, improves health here
News Digest for Friday, June 23, 2017
Over 800 north London public housing apartments evacuated over fire safety concerns
Oklahoma attorney general charges doctor with 5 counts of murder
More News
Top Stories
Raleigh police: Man pistol-whipped in driveway
Thousands of new jobs could be coming to NC: Here's why
Parents of baby who starved say another child on the way
Former nurse suspected of killing up to 60 children
Kinston Police announce arrest in multiple bomb threats
5th GOP senator comes out in opposition to health care bill
Sheriff: Woman locked 86-year-old grandma out of house
Show More
Military wants 6-month hold on transgender enlistments
Durham man on ATV dies after leading troopers on chase
Faulty fridge sparked London fire that killed 79
Nash County deputies find 35 pounds of pot in car
What's going on with the North Carolina 'brunch bill?'
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Friday, June 23, 2017
UNC Project Malawi saves lives abroad, improves health here
Thousands of new jobs could be coming to NC: Here's why
Raleigh police: Man pistol-whipped in driveway
More Video