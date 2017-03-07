NEWS

SWAT team called out because of Wake Forest hoax

WAKE FOREST, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Wake Forest Police Department is investigating a "swatting" incident Tuesday morning along Heritage Lake Road.

Officials explained "swatting" is when someone calls 911 to get a response from law enforcement - usually a SWAT team.

"Swatting incidents are especially disturbing because they place innocent citizens and emergency personnel at risk, while also diverting police attention and resources," explained Wake Forest spokesperson Bill Crabtree.

Crabtree said police went to a reported death inside an apartment at Bexley at Heritage apartments around 9 a.m. Several Wake Forest police units were dispatched, including the Tactical Service Unit, and a portion of Heritage Lake Road was closed.

After entering the apartment and questioning the resident, police determined the report was a hoax that was apparently phoned in from somewhere in Florida.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsswattingswatWake Forest
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Chaffetz suggests Americans may need to choose between iPhone or health care
Exxon announces expansion program, Trump takes credit
Fact-checking Trump on Guantanamo Bay detainees
Trump 'very confident' in his unsubstantiated wiretap claims, confidant says
More News
Top Stories
Teen charged with decapitating mother
Snow this weekend?!
TSA stops passenger with two loaded guns at RDU
Lawyers picking jurors in murder of UNC professor
WikiLeaks publishes trove purportedly taken from CIA
Police investigate bomb threats at Fayetteville schools
Durham Police search for hit-and-run driver
Show More
George Michael died of natural causes
House Republicans unveil Obamacare replacement plan
VIDEO: Daycare worker pushes girl, 4, down stairs
Power showdown between Gov Cooper, legislature in court
More schools respond to Day Without Women
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Broken Faith -- abuse allegations at a western NC church
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: ABC11 at the Future Me Kids Career Fair at Marbles Museum
More Photos