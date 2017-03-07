SWAT team called out because of Wake Forest hoax

The Wake Forest Police Department is investigating a "swatting" incident Tuesday morning along Heritage Lake Road.Officials explained "swatting" is when someone calls 911 to get a response from law enforcement - usually a SWAT team."Swatting incidents are especially disturbing because they place innocent citizens and emergency personnel at risk, while also diverting police attention and resources," explained Wake Forest spokesperson Bill Crabtree.Crabtree said police went to a reported death inside an apartment at Bexley at Heritage apartments around 9 a.m. Several Wake Forest police units were dispatched, including the Tactical Service Unit, and a portion of Heritage Lake Road was closed.After entering the apartment and questioning the resident, police determined the report was a hoax that was apparently phoned in from somewhere in Florida.