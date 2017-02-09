NEWS

Syrian family in Raleigh fights to reunite with 4-year-old daughter

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
In the wake of President Donald Trump's travel ban, a Syrian-immigrant family in Raleigh is working to get their 4-year-old daughter back to America.

Since October, 4-year-old Muna Khadra has slept thousands of miles away, away from her parents and siblings because she can't get back home.

"We are in a state of fear," says Abdullah Khadra, Muna's father.

The Syrian family, who came to the United States in 2013 seeking asylum, has been fighting a hiccup with their daughter's immigration documents. Last fall, the family traveled to Lebanon to visit family, but Muna's documents expired, blocking her from returning to the U.S.

The family worries if Mr. Trump's executive order is ultimately reinstated, Muna will be trapped overseas with distant relatives she barely knows.

Muna has been living with her grandmother in Jordan for about four months, and it's taken its toll.

"I'm really concerned about her physical, psychological, and mental health. She's very young and the people who have made her go through this will have to take responsibility," Khadra said.

Khadra was one of hundreds who gathered at RDU Airport last month to protest against the order.

Supporters of the ban say it will protect American borders from the threat of terror.

Khadra, however, says the ban stereotypes Muslims unfairly, by giving some people the power to hate. The situation is an overall disappointment for this family who wants to call Raleigh home.

"This doesn't serve Americans in any way," Khadra explained. "If there is no solution then we'll have to leave the country, we'll have to leave the country."

The family speaks to their daughter every day. They say she is not sleeping or eating. The Khadras are currently applying for another permit to bring Muna back to North Carolina.

