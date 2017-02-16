NEWS

Teen charged with murder in Durham store clerk shooting

A teenager in considered a person of interest in the Guess Road fatal shooting of a Durham store clerk.

By and Andrea Blanford
DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Durham Police Department says a man has died after a shooting Tuesday at a gas station near Guess Road and Fawn Avenue just north of I-85.

It happened during an apparent robbery at a Family Fare/BP just after 7 a.m. Franchise owner John Wesley Pruitt, Jr., 41, was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died.

Police said Wednesday that a 16-year-old male was also shot and was considered a person of interest at this time. The teen suffered critical injuries and remains hospitalized.

On Thursday, police said they have charged that teen, identified as Jerrell Paylor with murder. He remains at Durham Regional Hospital.

Paylor is also facing charges of larceny from person and possession of a stolen firearm in connection with an incident reported on February 1. In that case, Paylor is charged with taking a pistol from a man on North Roxboro Street.



Family Fare/BP co-workers told ABC11 it happened right after the store opened for business Tuesday morning.

The franchise owner and clerk was fatally shot at this Family Fare on Guess Road in Durham.



"Then my other boss man called me from Hillandale Road, from that BP, and said 'Have you heard that John got shot?' I said, 'No.' He said 'Yeah, he got shot and robbed after he opened this morning," said James Harper.


Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator M. Evans at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29336 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.


