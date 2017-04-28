Time-lapse shows I-85 repair progress

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1826954" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A portion of Interstate 85 in Atlanta, Georgia, collapsed Thursday after a fire, officials said.

What a difference 20 days makes! Time-lapse video released by the Georgia Department of Transportation shows the rapid progress repairing Interstate 85.An Atlanta overpass collapsed during rush hour earlier this month when a fire was started in plastic being stored under the bridge.A man now faces arson charges in that incident.Interstate 85 is a major thruway in the Atlanta metropolitan area, carrying 400,000 cars a day, according to the Department of Transportation. The highway's closure has caused major headaches in the heavily car-dependent city.