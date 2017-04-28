  • BREAKING NEWS Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
  • BREAKING NEWS Crash causing backups in both directions on US-64 Exit 429 (Wendell Boulevard) near Knightdale
MUST-SEE VIDEO

Time-lapse shows I-85 repair progress

EMBED </>More News Videos

The overpass was destroyed by a fire

ATLANTA, Georgia (WTVD) --
What a difference 20 days makes! Time-lapse video released by the Georgia Department of Transportation shows the rapid progress repairing Interstate 85.

An Atlanta overpass collapsed during rush hour earlier this month when a fire was started in plastic being stored under the bridge.
EMBED More News Videos

A portion of Interstate 85 in Atlanta, Georgia, collapsed Thursday after a fire, officials said.


A man now faces arson charges in that incident.

Interstate 85 is a major thruway in the Atlanta metropolitan area, carrying 400,000 cars a day, according to the Department of Transportation. The highway's closure has caused major headaches in the heavily car-dependent city.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsI-85u.s. & worldmust-see video
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MUST-SEE VIDEO
Officer nearly hit by alleged drunk driver
Child falls from back of church bus
Coast Guard hoists ailing men off 2 cruise ships
Ferry slams into breakwater in Canary Islands
More must-see video
NEWS
ANALYSIS: Facts and figures behind 99 days of President Trump's tweets
Driver stands after being ejected in dramatic crash
NC man avoids death penalty in cooking show contestant death
Secretary of Veterans Affairs to visit Durham VA Friday
More News
Top Stories
Wake Schools warn about '13 Reasons Why'
Tad Cummins slept with teen student, his wife says
NC man avoids death penalty in cooking show contestant death
Neighbor hurt trying to rescue pets from Fayetteville fire
Steamy weekend! High humidity will make it feel like July
Concerns linger as residents wait for river to crest
Secretary of Veterans Affairs to visit Durham VA Friday
Show More
Digital Dangers: Predators lurking beyond your screen
UNC's Mitch Trubisky taken by Chicago Bears 2nd overall
Inmates repeatedly punch deputies in Illinois jail attack
Man sues R. Kelly, says singer ruined marriage
Police: Man fondled female student inside UNC library
More News
Top Video
Boy forges letter from teacher for more video game time
Neighbor hurt trying to rescue pets from Fayetteville fire
Concerns linger as residents wait for river to crest
Wake Schools warn about '13 Reasons Why'
More Video