Time-lapse shows I-85 repair progress

ATLANTA, Georgia (WTVD) --What a difference 20 days makes! Time-lapse video released by the Georgia Department of Transportation shows the rapid progress repairing Interstate 85.
An Atlanta overpass collapsed during rush hour earlier this month when a fire was started in plastic being stored under the bridge.
A man now faces arson charges in that incident.
Interstate 85 is a major thruway in the Atlanta metropolitan area, carrying 400,000 cars a day, according to the Department of Transportation. The highway's closure has caused major headaches in the heavily car-dependent city.
