Toddler, 2, dies of self-inflicted gunshot

MARK OSBORNE
A toddler somehow got his hands on a pistol and fatally shot himself in the head in a tragic accident in Fresno, California, on Saturday.

Police told Fresno ABC station KFSN the child was in a bedroom at his home when the accidental shooting occurred. The child's parents were not home at the time, but he was being watched by family friends.

"At the time that this occurred, there were two adults inside the home with the child. Neither of them are the child's parents," Fresno Police Department Lt. Rob Beck told KFSN.

Police said it was unclear who owned the gun, whether it was the child's parents or the adults watching the child at the time.

"You're required to, if you have firearms in the home, they need to be locked and out of reach of children," Beck told KFSN.

The child was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive.
