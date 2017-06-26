NEWS

Police: Toddler died after being struck by belt, burned by mom and her boyfriend

Couple charged with injury to a child, in baby's death (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Charging documents show a 2-year-old boy died from multiple injuries after being hit, struck with a belt, and burned with a hot object.

The child's mother, Lynette Monique Gasper-Washington, and her boyfriend, Rajfik Keating, have been charged with aggravated assault injury to a child.

Bond for each was set at $500,000.

Firefighters were called to an apartment complex on Creek Bend Drive around 10 p.m. Saturday.

The child, who was found unresponsive, was taken to Southwest Memorial Hermann Hospital with CPR in progress.

Officials said the boy appeared to have suffered multiple injuries.

The child's caretakers, Lynette Monique Gasper and Rajfik Dominique Keating, are currently in custody and facing aggravated assault injury to a child charges.

Related Topics:
newschild deathtoddlerdeath investigationHouston
