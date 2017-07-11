NEWS

23-month-old killed after being hit by car in Harnett County

Authorities say the car that hit 23-month-old Jada Jones was driven by a family member. (WTVD)

HARNETT COUNTY (WTVD) --
A 23-month-old girl died Tuesday after she was hit by a car.

Around 11:30 a.m., deputies were called to NC Highway 55 after hearing reports that a vehicle struck a pedestrian.

When authorities arrived, they found that 23-month-old Jada Jones had been hit by a member of her family in their driveway.

Jones was transported to Central Harnett Hospital where she later died.

The incident is currently under investigation; however, authorities believe the incident was just a "tragic accident."
