A 23-month-old girl died Tuesday after she was hit by a car.Around 11:30 a.m., deputies were called to NC Highway 55 after hearing reports that a vehicle struck a pedestrian.When authorities arrived, they found that 23-month-old Jada Jones had been hit by a member of her family in their driveway.Jones was transported to Central Harnett Hospital where she later died.The incident is currently under investigation; however, authorities believe the incident was just a "tragic accident."