HARNETT COUNTY (WTVD) --A 23-month-old girl died Tuesday after she was hit by a car.
Around 11:30 a.m., deputies were called to NC Highway 55 after hearing reports that a vehicle struck a pedestrian.
When authorities arrived, they found that 23-month-old Jada Jones had been hit by a member of her family in their driveway.
Jones was transported to Central Harnett Hospital where she later died.
The incident is currently under investigation; however, authorities believe the incident was just a "tragic accident."