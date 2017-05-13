A Wake County man has been arrested and accused of trying to shoplift while leaving his 4-year-old stepson alone in a car outside.Kyle Fiske is accused of trying to rob the Macy's in the Triangle Town Center Friday afternoon, but the alleged thief left the department store empty-handed and in handcuffs.Records show Fiske entered the store planning to seal two Fitbit watches but was blocked by security.Warrants state that when a loss prevention officer confronted the 29-year-old, he pulled out a 5-inch blade, threatening the victim.Now, many Triangle parents are speaking out, saying that they are in shocked that someone could do this to a child."I would never go anywhere without my child, let alone leave my child in a car to go shoplift," said mother Takeya Singleton. "I think he let his son down. I think he let his family down."Others feel his actions are completely unjust."There's a lot of stupidity in the world, unfortunately," said local father John Dilger.Currently, Fiske has been ordered to have no contact with the child.He was booked into the Wake County Detention Center, charged with misdemeanor child abuse and robbery with dangerous weapon.