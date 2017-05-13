NEWS

Toddler left in car while stepdad shoplifts, Raleigh police say

Kyle Fiske was arrested Friday on multiple charges (Credit: Wake County Sheriff's Office )

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Wake County man has been arrested and accused of trying to shoplift while leaving his 4-year-old stepson alone in a car outside.

Kyle Fiske is accused of trying to rob the Macy's in the Triangle Town Center Friday afternoon, but the alleged thief left the department store empty-handed and in handcuffs.

Records show Fiske entered the store planning to seal two Fitbit watches but was blocked by security.

Warrants state that when a loss prevention officer confronted the 29-year-old, he pulled out a 5-inch blade, threatening the victim.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Now, many Triangle parents are speaking out, saying that they are in shocked that someone could do this to a child.

"I would never go anywhere without my child, let alone leave my child in a car to go shoplift," said mother Takeya Singleton. "I think he let his son down. I think he let his family down."

Others feel his actions are completely unjust.

"There's a lot of stupidity in the world, unfortunately," said local father John Dilger.

Currently, Fiske has been ordered to have no contact with the child.

He was booked into the Wake County Detention Center, charged with misdemeanor child abuse and robbery with dangerous weapon.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsraleigh newscrimechild abuseRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
North Korea launches missile; launch being assessed
NJ man killed by drunk driver set to graduate college Wednesday
Man killed in Geneva hospital lockdown, hostage safe
Researcher 'accidentally' stops spread of 'unprecedented' global cyberattack
More News
Top Stories
Man shot to death on Durham's Main Street
NJ man killed by drunk driver set to graduate college Wednesday
Man killed in Geneva hospital lockdown, hostage safe
Join ABC11 for a town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
Woman finds squid-like gunk in bottle of coconut water
FBI agents group recommends Mike Rogers for FBI director
Durham holds town meeting to discuss state budget
Show More
Undercover agents find registered church to be sex club
Duke names building for outgoing president Brodhead
Handwritten Harry Potter prequel stolen in burglary
Trump says he could pick FBI head by next week
Man attempts to sexually assault woman at Calif. church
More News
Photos
NAMIWalks NC celebrates 13th anniversary
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
PHOTOS: Heavy rain causes flooding across the Triangle
More Photos