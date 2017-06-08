Town of Rolesville names new police chief

The Town of Rolesville has promoted Orlando Soto to police chief.Soto, has served as interim chief of the 19-officer department since March, when Police Chief Bobby Langston II died at his home from a self-inflicted gunshot wound."The Town of Rolesville is very blessed to have Chief Soto as part of our growing team," said Town Manager Bryan Hicks. "He has a tremendous amount of experience, which will no doubt help our Police Department moving into the future. He has a tremendous reputation because of his professionalism, honor, and character. He will do a wonderful job serving the citizens and businesses of our community."Soto, who also served as a captain with Rolesville PD, has been a sworn officer since 2002. Before joining the force in Rolesville on May 4, 2015, he served concurrently with Duke University and the City of Durham.Soto also served with the Town of Knightdale."I am very humbled, honored and thankful to have the opportunity to serve as Chief of Police for the Town of Rolesville, and its citizens," Soto said. "I would like to thank God, all of my family and friends, as well as those that have supported me throughout my career."Soto lives on the outskirts of Rolesville with his wife and children.