Train slams into car, drags it in Durham

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --Authorities in Durham are investigating after a car was hit and dragged by a train in Durham Wednesday morning.
It happened around 11 a.m. at the crossing at E. Pettigrew and Driver streets.
Train collides into car this morning in Durham near E. Pettigrew and Driver Streets. The man was able to escape with minor injuries. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/eKs6QGOEsu— Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) July 19, 2017
Images from Chopper 11 HD showed a Norfolk Southern train collided with a black vehicle.
The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.