Train slams into car, drags it in Durham

(Chopper 11 HD)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities in Durham are investigating after a car was hit and dragged by a train in Durham Wednesday morning.

It happened around 11 a.m. at the crossing at E. Pettigrew and Driver streets.



Images from Chopper 11 HD showed a Norfolk Southern train collided with a black vehicle.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

