Triangle lines up for 80-cent doughnuts

Triangle doughnut lovers are lining up for a sweet deal.The glazed doughnut is turning 80 on Friday and Krispy Kreme is celebrating. If you buy a dozen doughnuts on Friday, you can get a second dozen of original glazed for 80 cents.Before 7 a.m., the Krispy Kreme store off Highway 98 in Wake Forest had more than a dozen cars in the drive-thru, and the line of customers inside the store spilled onto the sidewalk.It was a similar scene around the Triangle Friday morning as people celebrate Krispy Kreme's birthday.Krispy Kreme opened in 1937 in North Carolina.