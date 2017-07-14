NEWS

Triangle lines up for 80-cent doughnuts

Krispy Kreme store off Highway 98 in Wake Forest (Derek Rowles)

Derek Rowles
WAKE FOREST, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Triangle doughnut lovers are lining up for a sweet deal.

The glazed doughnut is turning 80 on Friday and Krispy Kreme is celebrating. If you buy a dozen doughnuts on Friday, you can get a second dozen of original glazed for 80 cents.

Before 7 a.m., the Krispy Kreme store off Highway 98 in Wake Forest had more than a dozen cars in the drive-thru, and the line of customers inside the store spilled onto the sidewalk.

It was a similar scene around the Triangle Friday morning as people celebrate Krispy Kreme's birthday.



Krispy Kreme opened in 1937 in North Carolina.
