Trooper involved in fatal shooting in Durham County

A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper was involved in a fatal shooting early Sunday morning, authorities said.The trooper attempted to stop the driver of a Nissan for lane violation and erratic driving on U.S. 501 near Duke Street around 1:05 a.m.The driver of the Nissan failed to stop and led the trooper on a brief pursuit. The driver then exited the Nissan and fled on foot.Officials said the driver was shot during the foot chase. He was taken to Duke Regional Hospital where he died.It is not known if the driver exchanged gunfire with the trooper.At the request of the Highway Patrol, the State Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation into the shooting. The trooper has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation as is standard operating procedure in any trooper involved shooting.