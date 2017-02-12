NEWS

Trooper involved in fatal shooting in Durham County

EMBED </>More News Videos

A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper was involved in a deadly shooting early Sunday morning (WTVD)

DURHAM COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper was involved in a fatal shooting early Sunday morning, authorities said.

The trooper attempted to stop the driver of a Nissan for lane violation and erratic driving on U.S. 501 near Duke Street around 1:05 a.m.

The driver of the Nissan failed to stop and led the trooper on a brief pursuit. The driver then exited the Nissan and fled on foot.

Officials said the driver was shot during the foot chase. He was taken to Duke Regional Hospital where he died.

It is not known if the driver exchanged gunfire with the trooper.

At the request of the Highway Patrol, the State Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation into the shooting. The trooper has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation as is standard operating procedure in any trooper involved shooting.
Related Topics:
newsofficer-involved shootingshootinginvestigationDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Anti-Abortion Rights Protests Target Planned Parenthood, Are Met With Counterprotests
GOP Reps Face Town Hall Protests Over Obamacare Repeal Efforts
Trump Says US '100 Percent' Behind Japan After North Korea Missile Test
Sears, Kmart Drop Trump-Branded Merchandise
More News
Top Stories
Wilson man charged with killing 4-month-old son
Thousands join Raleigh's 'Moral March' on host of issues
Brush fire shuts down part of busy Fayetteville road
Anti-Abortion Rights Protests Target Planned Parenthood, Are Met With Counterprotests
Multiple people hurt in Raleigh crash
Texas woman calls 911 to report her own murder
Man accused of sexually assaulting boys inside church
Show More
Man arrested in sexual battery of 3 N.C. State students
Wake Forest crushes NC State 88-58
Suspect dies after shooting, wounding NC police officer
Honoring positive legacy of Chapel Hill murder victims
What's Next in the Legal Battle Over Trump's Immigration Plan
More News
Top Video
Thousands join Raleigh's 'Moral March' on host of issues
Wilson man charged with killing 4-month-old son
Brush fire shuts down part of busy Fayetteville road
Suspect dies after shooting, wounding NC police officer
More Video