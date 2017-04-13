NEWS

Truck catches on fire at Raleigh gas station, driver burned

DOT camera footage of vehicle fire near the Shell station in the 1600 block of South Saunders Street in Raleigh (WTVD)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A man was burned Thursday morning when the truck he was driving burst into flames at a Raleigh gas station.

It happened around 9:15 a.m. near the Shell station in the 1600 block of South Saunders Street.

According to an ABC11 crew at the scene, a Clark Pavement Marking truck out of Apex was filling up an object in the back of the truck when it happened.

It appeared the driver tried to put out the flames before driving away from the pumps. One of the gas station pumps had visible damage following the incident.

The man was reportedly on fire before he stopped on South Saunders Street. He was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Firefighters rushed to the scene and were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

It is unclear what sparked the fire.

(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
