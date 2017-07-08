NEWS

'True Blood' star Nelsan Ellis dies at 39

Nelsan Ellis attends the world premiere of "Get On Up" at the Apollo Theater on Monday, July 21, 2014, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP))

Nelsan Ellis, the beloved actor known for his role in the hit HBO series "True Blood," has died, his manager said Saturday. He was 39.

"Nelsan has passed away after complications with heart failure," his manager, Emily Gerson Saines, told the Hollywood Reporter. "He was a great talent, and his words and presence will be forever missed."

In addition to portraying Lafayette Reynolds on "True Blood," Ellis also appeared in "Veronica Mars," "The Soloist," "The Help" and "Lee Daniels' The Butler."

News of the actor's death was met with an outpouring of condolences by colleagues and fans on social media.

"Crushed today by the loss of my friend and castmate Nelsan Ellis," Joe Manganiello wrote on Twitter. "He was a wonderful person, a pioneer, and a one of a kind artist. RIP"



"My God, such a beautiful soul and talented artist," Gabrielle Union tweeted. "Blown. Away. #RIP"



Ellis was born Nov. 30, 1977, in Harvey, Illinois. After a short stint in the U.S. Marines, which he quit at age 17, Ellis enrolled at the Juilliard School in New York. He graduated in 2004.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this article as they become available. ABC News contributed reporting.
