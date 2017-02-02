BLACK HISTORY MONTH

Trump proclaims February 'African American History Month'

In this Jan. 13, 2017 file photo, President-elect Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation honoring February 2017 as National African American History Month, according to the White House press secretary.

According to a press release, President Trump said the contributions African Americans have made are an integral part of society.

On Wednesday, at a breakfast with African-American supporters marking the start of African-American History Month, Trump described famed 19th century abolitionist Frederick Douglass as "an example of somebody who's done an amazing job and is being recognized more and more."

Trump spoke Wednesday about Douglass -- who died in 1895 -- and Martin Luther King Jr. through the context of the National Museum of African-American History and Culture, the newest Smithsonian museum that opened in 2016.

"I am very proud now that we have a museum on the National Mall where people can learn about Reverend King, so many other things," Trump said. "Frederick Douglass is an example of somebody who's done an amazing job and is being recognized more and more, I notice."

Trump added: "Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, and millions more black Americans who made America what it is today. Big impact."

Read the full press release below.

February 2, 2017

Yesterday, the President signed a Proclamation honoring February 2017 as National African American History Month.

NATIONAL AFRICAN AMERICAN HISTORY MONTH, 2017

- - - - - - -

BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

A PROCLAMATION

As we celebrate National African American History Month, we recognize the heritage and achievements of African Americans. The contributions African Americans have made and continue to make are an integral part of our society, and the history of African Americans exemplifies the resilience and innovative spirit that continue to make our Nation great.

For generations, African Americans have embodied the shared progress of our Nation. Through toil and struggle and with courageous actions that have broken barriers, they have made America a better place to live and work for everybody. Women like Katherine Johnson, a pioneer in space history whose work helped America win the Space Race, and Madam C.J. Walker, who became one of the most successful female entrepreneurs of her time, paved the way for both women and African Americans in their respective fields. Robert Smalls, a man born into slavery, founded our Nation's first free and compulsory public school system. Later in life, he served as a lawmaker in South Carolina's State legislature and the U.S. House of Representatives. The strength and determination of men and women like these remind us that our Nation brims with people whose contributions continue to make it stronger and better.

This year, African American History Month calls upon us to reflect on the crucial role of education in the history of African Americans. It reminds us of the importance of teaching and reflecting upon the many roles African Americans have played in building this Nation and driving it forward. This year's theme also calls upon us to rededicate ourselves to the work of ensuring that all children in this Nation have access to quality educational opportunities that give them the skills, experiences, relationships, and credentials that can empower them to follow in the footsteps of people like Katherine Johnson, Madam C.J. Walker, and Robert Smalls.

As we journey toward a stronger, more united Nation, let us use this commemoration of African American History Month to serve as a reminder of the need for meaningful dialogue and shared commitment to collective action that uplifts and empowers, as well as of the strength, ingenuity, and perseverance required of us in the years to come.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim February 2017 as National African American History Month. I call upon public officials, educators, librarians, and all the people of the United States to observe this month with appropriate programs, ceremonies, and activities.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this
first day of February, in the year of our Lord two thousand seventeen, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-first.

DONALD J. TRUMP

The CNN News Wire contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
newspoliticsdonald trumpAfrican Americansblack historyblack history monthu.s. & worldWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BLACK HISTORY MONTH
NC Museum of History kicks off Black History Month
ABC11 Perspectives: Martin Luther King Day events
"Confronting Change" at the Carolina Theatre
Film festival celebrates Black History Month
More black history month
NEWS
Trump Mocks Schwarzenegger, Prays for 'Apprentice' Ratings
Civilians 'Definitely' Killed in SEAL Operation in Yemen
Dakota Access Seeks to Shield 'Sensitive' Info to Protect Pipeline From Possible Terrorists: Court Docs
Trump Pledges to 'Destroy' Law Blocking Political Activity by Churches
More News
Top Stories
Sir Walter Wally does not see his shadow - early spring!
Authorities briefly block I-440 during police chase
UNC president says Trump travel ban has consequences
Trump asks people to pray for Schwarzenegger
Third man charged in woman's Fayetteville murder
Woman allegedly kicked off flight over big breasts
Reddit bans forum for white nationalists from website
Show More
Trump vows to repeal political limits on churches
Poll: 40% of voters want to impeach Trump
NC public schools continue phasing out student spankings
Colder temps moving in, could see snowflakes
President of Downtown Raleigh Alliance leaving
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
PHOTOS: Meet the Puppy Bowl starting line-up
PHOTOS: N.C. State beats Duke in Durham for first time since 1995
More Photos