Trump proclaims February 'African American History Month'

President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation honoring February 2017 as National African American History Month, according to the White House press secretary.According to a press release, President Trump said the contributions African Americans have made are an integral part of society.On Wednesday, at a breakfast with African-American supporters marking the start of African-American History Month, Trump described famed 19th century abolitionist Frederick Douglass as "an example of somebody who's done an amazing job and is being recognized more and more."Trump spoke Wednesday about Douglass -- who died in 1895 -- and Martin Luther King Jr. through the context of the National Museum of African-American History and Culture, the newest Smithsonian museum that opened in 2016."I am very proud now that we have a museum on the National Mall where people can learn about Reverend King, so many other things," Trump said. "Frederick Douglass is an example of somebody who's done an amazing job and is being recognized more and more, I notice."Trump added: "Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, and millions more black Americans who made America what it is today. Big impact."Read the full press release below.