Trump: Transgender people not allowed to serve in military

The Pentagon lifted a ban on transgender service members on Thursday (WTVD)

President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the U.S. armed forces.

Trump said on Twitter Wednesday that after consulting with "Generals and military experts," that the government "will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military."

Trump added that "Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail."

Transgender service members have been able to serve openly in the military since last year, when former Defense Secretary Ash Carter ended the ban.



Military chiefs recently announced a delay on allowing transgender people from enlisting. But transgender troops are already serving openly in the military.

The announcement comes after the Pentagon is set to end the ban on transgender people serving openly in the military in July, according to Defense official.

READ MORE: Pentagon to End Transgender Ban for Military in July
