NEWS

Twin otter pups born at Illinois Zoo

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image wls"><span>WLS</span></div><span class="caption-text">North American river otters born at Brookfield Zoo, 18 days old. (Jim Schulz&#47;Chicago Zoological Society)</span></div>
BROOKFIELD, Illinios --
The Chicago Zoological Society announced Wednesday that twin river otter pups had been born at Brookfield Zoo in February.

The male and female pups, born Feb. 23, are the first successful river otter births in the zoo's history.

The mother, Charlotte, has been at Brookfield Zoo since 2012, and father Benny has been at the zoo since 2004. Otter pups are born with their eyes closed, fully furred and weighing about 4 ounces, the zoo said.

The pups are being kept behind the scenes at the zoo to bond with their mother and learn how to swim. They are expected to make their public debut later in April.
Related Topics:
newsanimalsbaby animalscute animalswild animals
Load Comments
NEWS
Meet the people who prune marijuana and make a fortune at it
Police: Former President Obama's daughter stalked in NY
Bear warning in western NC after tent shredded
Sheriff says NC man broke baby's legs and ribs
More News
Top Stories
Sheriff says NC man broke baby's legs and ribs
Cousin on Hernandez's death: 'Something's not right'
Bear warning in western NC after tent shredded
Police: Former President Obama's daughter stalked in NY
How April 20 became a pot day
Small beer brewers losing fight to self-distribute
NOW OR NEVER: Clock is ticking for a local lotto winner
Show More
Man convicted of killing Chapel Hill woman seeks new trial
Person hurt after van overturns in Durham
Driver slams into front yard of Raleigh home
DREAMer deported as DHS disputes circumstances
US Navy makes nude photo sharing a punishable offense
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Chapel Hill home heavily damaged by fire
PHOTOS: Close call when SUV lands in pond near Vass
PHOTOS: All American Tattoo Convention 2017
PHOTOS: Boats burned in Kerr Lake marina fire
More Photos