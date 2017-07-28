Authorities in Fayetteville are investigating a shooting that injured two people outside of a Carolina Ale House.It happened just before 1 a.m. at the Ale House on Glensford Drive.Police say the two victims were injured by gunfire, one in the arm and the other grazed on the cheek, following an altercation.Officials say there are no suspects in custody at this time.Further details surrounding the incident have not been released.